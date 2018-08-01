National Retail Properties slips; maintains year forecast as Q2 beats

National Retail Properties (NNN -1.6% ) slips as the REIT maintains its guidance for the year even as Q2 core FFO per share of 68 cents beat consensus estimate by 2 cents.

Q2 portfolio occupancy decreased to 98.5% at June 30, 2018, compared with 99.2% on March 31, 2018.

Overall, most real estate investment trusts are trading down today, including Realty Income (O -0.8% ), Vereit (VER -1.2% ), Store Capital (STOR -1.4% ), and Spirit Realty Capital (SRC -0.8% ).

