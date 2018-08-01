Chatham Lodging sees year revPAR growth flat at best

Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT -0.1% ) cuts the top end of year revPAR growth guidance to 0%.

The REIT now sees year revPAR down 1.5% to unchanged, compared with down 1.5% to up 0.5%, the guidance given in its Q1 earnings release.

2018 adjusted FFO per share guidance range narrowed to $1.85-$1.93 compared with $1.82-$1.95.

It now sees hotel EBITDA margins of 38.8%-39.3% vs earlier view of 38.7%-39.7%

Chatham sees Q3 revPAR down 1.0% to up 0.5% and adjusted FFO per share of 58 cents to 62 cents; guidance for hotel EBITDA at 41.0%-42.0%.

Q2 adjusted FFO per share came in at 59 cents, the top end of its guidance range.

