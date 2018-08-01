EnLink Midstream increases FY18 guidance

EnLink Midstream Partners (ENLK +5.3% ) raises FY18 net income guidance range to ~$329M-$369M, ~22% increase from previous guidance mid-point; and adjusted EBITDA guidance to $1B-$1.05B, ~4% increase from the previous guidance mid-point; Distributable cash flow of $680M-$710M (+6% from previous guidance mid-point); Capex to a mid-point of $720M, up from ~$650M.

ENLK expects 2019 adjusted EBITDA growth of 5%-10% above the increased 2018 mid-point.

EnLink Midstream (ENLC +9.1% ) increases net income guidance to $285M-$343M; reaffirmed distributable cash guidance of ~$230M-$240M with distribution coverage of 1.16x-1.22x; Capex outlook decreased to $40M-$70M as compared to $50M-$60M.

Press Release