Craig-Hallum upgrades Synaptics on Dialog deal end

Craig-Hallum upgrades Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) from Hold to Buy with a $51 price target, about 2% above yesterday’s closing price.

Firm never thought the Dialog Semiconductor deal would happen, which motivated the June 21st downgrade as SYNA traded close to $55/share.

With the Dialog deal officially called off, the stock is trading back down to an area where the risk-reward balance tilts back in favor of owning shares.

Source: Briefing.com.

Synaptics shares are down 5.3% to $47.45.

