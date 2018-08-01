Craig-Hallum upgrades Synaptics on Dialog deal end

Craig-Hallum upgrades Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) from Hold to Buy with a $51 price target, about 2% above yesterday’s closing price.
Firm never thought the Dialog Semiconductor deal would happen, which motivated the June 21st downgrade as SYNA traded close to $55/share.
With the Dialog deal officially called off, the stock is trading back down to an area where the risk-reward balance tilts back in favor of owning shares.
Source: Briefing.com.
Synaptics shares are down 5.3% to $47.45.
Previously: Synaptics -8% after Dialog Semi ends acquisition talks (July 31)
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox