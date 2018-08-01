Indonesia's Pertamina to take over Rokan block from Chevron in 2021

Indonesia's government says state-owned Pertamina will take over the Rokan oil block once Chevron's (CVX -0.8% ) operating contract expires in August 2021, the Deputy Energy Minister says, citing a better proposal on future development of the asset.

A proposal made by CVX for an extension of its contract was “far below” an offer made by Pertamina, says the official, referring to a comparison of projections of state revenue and other terms proposed by both companies.

The Rokan block includes two of Indonesia's largest producing fields on the island of Sumatra - Minas and Duri - and the government's decision highlights the plight of oil majors in Indonesia that have been edged out of expiring contracts for large oil and gas assets to make way for Pertamina as the country seeks to nationalize its natural resources.