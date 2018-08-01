SP Plus up 3.3% post Q2 results

SP Plus (SP +3.3% ) reports Q2 revenue decrease of 10.2% Y/Y to $362.2M.

Total facilities 3,498 (-3.6% Y/Y); Managed facilities 2,844 (-3.2% Y/Y); Leased facilities 654 (-5.4% Y/Y).

Adj. gross profit margin increased 200 bps to 14.1% & Adj. EBIDTA margin increased 163 bps to 8.2%.

Adj. G&A expenses were $20.7M (-3% Y/Y).

CFO of $26.8M (+19.6% Y/Y) & FCF was $26.6M (+33.7% Y/Y).

2018 Outlook: The Company reaffirms its previously provided guidance on all measures.

