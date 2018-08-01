Belden +6.9% on Q2 beat, boosted guidance

Belden (NYSE:BDC) is up 6.9% after Q2 earnings where it easily cleared a profit bar and boosted its full-year revenue outlook.

Revenues rose 10% and EPS jumped to $1.52 from $1.29 a year ago.

Net income (GAAP basis) fell $7.1M to $28.9M, but included $18.8M in restructuring and integration costs mainly tied to the acquisition of Snell Advanced Media.

“We expect improved organic growth, solid margin expansion, and double-digit EPS growth in the second half of the year," says CEO/Chairman John Stroup. "We are on track to meet our commitments for the full year 2018, and we are well-positioned for success longer term.”

It's guiding to Q3 revenues of $670M-$690M (vs. consensus for $679.5M) and EPS of $1.65-$1.75 (in line with expectations for $1.70).

For the full year, it sees revenues of $2.643B-$2.673B (up from $2.633B-$2.683B, and vs. consensus for $2.648B) and EPS of $6.28-$6.48, up from $6.23-$6.48 and vs. consensus for $6.36.

Earnings call slides

Press release