SPDR declares monthly distributions

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) - $0.0553. 30-Day Sec yield of 2.55%.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) - $0.0611. 30-Day Sec yield of 3.16%.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB) - $0.0956. 30-Day Sec yield of 4.59%.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) - $0.0868. 30-Day Sec yield of 3.67%.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) - $0.0701. 30-Day Sec yield of 3.21%.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) - $0.0820. 30-Day Sec yield of 3.00%.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND) - $0.1025. 30-Day Sec yield of 5.65%.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBND) - $0.0202. 30-Day Sec yield of 0.51%.

Payable Aug. 7; for shareholders of record Aug. 2; ex-div July 1. 30-Day Sec yield as of 07/30/2018.

Press Release