Dominion Energy -2% after guiding Q3 earnings below consensus

Dominion Energy (D -1.9% ) is lower despite reporting better than expected Q2 earnings, as it guides Q3 earnings below analyst consensus.

Dominion issues downside guidance for Q3, seeing EPS of $0.95-$1.15 vs. $1.17 analyst consensus estimate, while reaffirming guidance for FY 2018 for EPS "in the top half" of its $3.80-$4.25 guidance range vs. $4.09 consensus.

The company says Q2 operating earnings rose $0.19/share Y/Y, mostly due to normal weather in its regulated service territory, the absence of a refueling outage at the Millstone Power Station, the commercial operation of the Cove Point Liquefaction project, and the impact of tax reform.