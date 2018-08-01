Kerrisdale re-ups bullish Intelsat stance; shares +4.3%

Intelsat (NYSE:I) got off to a slow start, but has built a 4.3% gain today.

After getting bullish on the stock a month back -- based on the company's plan with SES (OTCPK:SGBAF) and Intel (INTC +1% ) to monetize C-band spectrum through sharing with wireless providers -- Kerrisdale Capital is doubling down on its enthusiasm, saying "events have unfolded even more rapidly than we expected."

That includes positive arguments at the FCC's July 12 meeting about the C-band proposal, and some confidence-inspiring earnings reports.

"Though lacking in fireworks, 2Q18 earnings for SES and Intelsat were important events in that the core businesses for both exhibited steady to improving underlying trends," Kerrisdale says. "With these results now in the rear-view mirror, investors are free to refocus their attention on the path to C-band monetization and the enormous upside it offers – not in some far-off future but, we believe, within months."