Credit Acceptance surges to 52-week high after massive Q2 beat

Credit Acceptance Corp. (CACC +9.3% ) surges to a 52-week intraday high of $430.80 after Q2 adjusted EPS of $6.95 a share blew past the consensus by 43 cents.

Some 238,709 shares were traded as of midday more than twice its three-month average daily volume to 92,149.

During its conference call yesterday after the close, CFO Ken Booth pointed to a 5.9% increase in volume per active dealer during the quarter and solid loan growth. Q2 consumer loan dollar volume rose 35% vs. 33% in Q1 and 7.1% in Q2 2017.

Previously: Credit Acceptance perks up after-hours after Q2 earnings beat (July 31)