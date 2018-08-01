CSW Industrials down 10% post Q1 revenue miss

CSW Industrials (CSWI -10.2% ) reported Q1 revenue of $89.58M (+0.3% Y/Y), driven by sales increase in industrial products and partially offset by lower sales in specialty chemicals segment.

Segment revenues: Industrial products $53.9M (+1.13% Y/Y) and Specialty chemicals $35.7M (-0.83% Y/Y).

Q1 Overall gross margin improved by 10 bps to 47%; operating margin improved by 114 bps to 19.8% and Adj. operating margin declined by 215 bps to 17.8%.

Company had cash and cash equivalents of $10.98M as of June 30, 2018, compared to $25.93M a year ago.

Company repurchased 146K shares for $7.3M.

