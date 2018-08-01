PNM Resources plans $2.7B for capital projects through 2022

PNM Resources (PNM -2.3% ) proposes a $2.7B capital spending plan, including $393M to replace the capacity of the coal-fired San Juan Generating Station upon its proposed retirement in 2022.

The San Juan plant is controversial because it is a major employer in the impoverished Four Corners area of the U.S., and replacing its 847 MW of baseload power in the region could require significant investment, according to Platts.

"We continue to work through the [request for proposal] process for potential sources of replacement power, and we expect to have the responses evaluated in the spring of 2019," says PNM CEO Pat Vincent-Collawn. "Depending on that evaluation... we could then make an abandonment filing that includes a plan for replacement power."

PNM's other significant business is Texas-New Mexico Power, where the company raises its planned 2018 capex to $215M from $185M, as the company continues to see growth in its west Texas area due to continued oil and gas development in the Permian Basin.