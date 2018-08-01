WhatsApp starts plan to charge business customers

With usage and revenue growth starting to moderate at WhatsApp, parent Facebook (FB -0.4% ) is flipping a revenue switch with its plan to charge businesses for sending messages to consumers.

That comes via the WhatsApp Business API, which allows for a variety of customized notifications. WhatsApp launched a business app for Android phones in January, with plans to eventually charge businesses.

Confirmed delivery of marketing and support messages will range from 0.5 cents to 9 cents per message, with rates varying by country. Businesses can also respond to questions or comments free within 24 hours of receipt.

That's more expensive than typical SMS carriage rates, but WhatsApp points to data showing business clients seeing heavy read rates on delivered messages.