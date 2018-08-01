Nemaura Medical up 21%

Thinly traded Nemaura Medical (NMRD +20.8% ) is up on more than a 4x surge in volume, albeit on turnover of only 102K shares. The stock is trying to break out of long-term downtrend that began in late January.

Yesterday, it announced the initiation of the first of group of studies that will support a U.S. marketing application for sugarBEAT, its non-invasive glucose monitoring system. The study will enroll 75 participants who will wear sugarBEAT over a seven-day period, including three days in a clinical setting. Topline data should be available in Q1 2019.

Preliminary data from a home-use study involving 25 patients with Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes showed an overall MARD (mean absolute relative deviation) of 10.6% compared to Senseonics' Eversense, Dexcom's G5 and Abbott's Libre Pro.