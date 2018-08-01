Turkish lira slides as U.S. prepares list of economic sanction targets

The Turkish lira falls 1.3% against the U.S. dollar as the U.S. prepares a list of Turkish entities and individuals it will target if it decides to impose sanctions on Recep Tayyip Erdogan's government for imprisoning U.S. citizens and diplomatic mission employees, Bloomberg reports.

Negotiations to release evangelical pastor Andrew Brunson are underway. Still, imposing sanctions against a NATO ally would underscore the seriousness of the situation.

The sanctions, being prepared under the Global Magnitsky Act of 2016, would be modeled on those targeting the Russian governments and individuals close to President Vladimir Putin.

ETFs: TUR, TKF