Huron Consulting up 6.4% post Q2 results

Huron Consulting (HURN +6.4% ) reports Q2 revenue growth of 7.9% Y/Y to $218.3M.

Segment revenue: Healthcare $91.5M (+9.9% Y/Y); Business Advisory $57.7M (+6.4% Y/Y) & Education $48.3M (+10% Y/Y).

Segment operating margin: Total margin increased 17 bps to 24%; Healthcare increased 120 bps to 29.6%; Business Advisory increased 210 bps to 24.6% & Education declined 510 bps to 23.3%.

Number of full-time billable consultants: Total 2,141 (+6.7% Y/Y); Healthcare 820 (+9.3% Y/Y); Business Advisory 738 (+0.1% Y/Y) & Education 583 (+12.3% Y/Y).

Full-time billable consultant utilization rate: Total 76.2%; Healthcare 82.2%; Business Advisory 69.3% & Education 77.9%

Adj. EBITDA declined 100 bps to 12.5%.

2018 Outlook: Revenue $755-775M; Net income $19.5-22.5M; Adj. net income $44.5-47.5M; Income tax expense $8.5-11.5M; D&A $38M; GAAP EPS $0.85-1.05; Adj. EPS of $2.00-2.20; Adj. EBITDA $87-93M & Adj. EBITDA margin of 11.5%-12%.

