Casino stocks slump after Macau, Caesars updates

A cautious tone and guidance cut from Caesars Entertainment (CZR -15.9% ) is resonating around the casino sector. Macau-related names were already in negative territory before the Caesars update arrived via the company's earnings conference call.

Today's wipe-out of share prices follows a very strong rally yesterday.

Sector watch: Boyd Gaming (BYD -5.7% ), MGM Resorts (MGM -6.7% ), Golden Entertainment (GDEN -5.2% ), Scientific Games (SGMS -5.5% ), Eldorado Resorts (ERI -4.3% ), Penn National Gaming (PENN -3.6% ), Wynn Resorts (WYNN -4.1% ), Churchill Down (CHDN -3.7% ), Las Vegas Sands (LVS -3.4% ), Melco Resorts & Entertainment (MLCO -3.2% ) and The Stars Group (TSG -2.6% ).

