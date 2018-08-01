Casino stocks slump after Macau, Caesars updates

That escalated quickly.
A cautious tone and guidance cut from Caesars Entertainment (CZR -15.9%) is resonating around the casino sector. Macau-related names were already in negative territory before the Caesars update arrived via the company's earnings conference call.
Today's wipe-out of share prices follows a very strong rally yesterday.
Sector watch: Boyd Gaming (BYD -5.7%), MGM Resorts (MGM -6.7%), Golden Entertainment (GDEN -5.2%), Scientific Games (SGMS -5.5%), Eldorado Resorts (ERI -4.3%), Penn National Gaming (PENN -3.6%), Wynn Resorts (WYNN -4.1%), Churchill Down (CHDN -3.7%), Las Vegas Sands (LVS -3.4%), Melco Resorts & Entertainment (MLCO -3.2%) and The Stars Group (TSG -2.6%).
