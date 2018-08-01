Encana sees early free cash flow achievement after strong Q2

Encana (ECA +2.2% ) will become a free cash flow generator this year, a year earlier than expected in its 2016 five-year plan, following a strong Q2 in which adjusted operating earnings rose 10% Y/Y to $198M excluding unrealized losses from hedging.

“Our cash flow continues to grow through a combination of increased liquids mix, our relentless focus on efficiency and our approach to maximizing realized prices,” CEO Doug Suttles said during today's earnings conference call. “This means that we are translating higher commodity prices into higher margins. As a result, we now expect our 2018 cash flow margin will average about $16 per barrel of oil equivalent, up from our previous target of $14.”

ECA says Q2 total production rose 7% Y/Y to nearly 338K boe/day, and output of 323K boe/day from core assets were ahead of analyst estimates; Q2 results also enjoyed a boost from a 20% jump in average realized prices to $58/bbl.

Q2 cash from operating activities rose nearly 12% Y/Y to $475M, cash flow margin jumped 57% to $19.09/boe.