Zendesk +13.3% on Q2 beats, upside guide, WhatsApp partnership

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) shares are up 13.3% after yesterday’s Q2 report beat EPS and revenue estimates with a 40% Y/Y revenue growth.

Upside Q3 guidance has revenue of $150M to $152M (consensus: $146.39M). Upside FY18 guidance has revenue from $582M to $586M (consensus: $571.30M).

Press release

Today, Zendesk announces a partnership with Facebook’s WhatsApp to allow businesses to manage customer service interactions directly through the app.

WhatsApp has about 1.5B users.

Previously: WhatsApp starts plan to charge business customers (Aug. 1)

Previously: Zendesk beats by $0.03, beats on revenue (July 31)