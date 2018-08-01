Enterprise Products plans quick expansion of Seaway pipeline capacity

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD +1.8% ) says it will expand its Seaway crude pipeline system capacity to ~950K bbl/day from 850K bbl/day by September with the addition of drag reducing agents.

EPD also says it is evaluating more expansions of the Seaway system and is considering converting natural gas liquids pipelines to crude oil, as it seeks to help alleviate pipeline takeaway constraints in the Permian Basin.

EPD's total crude oil pipeline transportation volumes during Q2 came in at a record 2.1M bbl/day vs. 1.5 M bbl/day for the prior-year quarter

EPD trades higher after Q2 results showed revenues rose 28% Y/Y to $8.47B, adjusted EBITDA increased 32% to a record $1.8B, and distributable cash flow totaled $1.4B, providing 1.5x coverage of the $0.43/unit distribution and resulting in $491M of retained distributable cash flow.