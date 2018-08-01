Red Rock Resorts down 3.2% post Q2 results

Red Rock Resorts (RRR -3.2% ) reports Q2 revenue growth of 1.5% Y/Y to $416.2M.

Las Vegas operations: Revenue of $393.7M (+4.1% Y/Y); Adj. EBITDA margin increased 80 bps to 28.6%.

Native American Management: Revenue of $21M (-31.1% Y/Y); Adj. EBITDA was $19.8M (-12.8% Y/Y), the decrease was due to the expiration of the Gun Lake management agreement in February of 2018.

Segment revenue: Casino $232.8M (+6.3% Y/Y); Food and beverage $94.6M (+3.7% Y/Y); Room $42.7M (-5.5% Y/Y); Other $24.9M (+6% Y/Y) & Management fees $21.2M (-30.9% Y/Y).

Adj. EBITDA increased 70 bps to 29.9%, the increase was due to an increase in Las Vegas operations, partially offset by a decrease in Native American management fees.

Cash and equivalents were $108.4M with total principal amount of debt outstanding was $2.67B.

Debt to Adj. EBITDA and interest coverage ratios, were 5.1x and 4.6x, respectively.

The Company declared a cash dividend of $0.10 per Class A common share payable on September 28, 2018.

The Company has incurred $147.3M in costs against the Palace Station $191M project & is expected to be completed by the end of 2018.

The Company has also incurred $225.2M in costs against the Palms redevelopment $620M project.

