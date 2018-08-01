Zillow expands direct buy/sell program to Denver

Zillow Group (Z +1.6% , ZG +1.7% ) is expanding its direct purchase/sales of homes to the Denver market this fall.

That marks an expansion of its Zillow Offers program, currently running in Phoenix and Las Vegas. The company also plans to expand it to Atlanta.

In the program, home sellers will be able to get a no-obligation cash offer on their homes from Zillow within two days of request.

Zillow partners with local brokerages and agents to develop leads in the program. It pays commissions to agents when it buys and sells the homes.