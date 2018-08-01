Newstrike Brands closes transactions with Inner Spirit

Newstrike Brands (OTCPK:NWKRF +1.9% ) closes investment transactions with Inner Spirit, announced earlier.

Both Newstrike and Inner Spirit have acquired equity interests in each other and entered into a strategic alliance agreement for retail distribution of UP Cannabis products.

Newstrike invested $2.25M in Inner Spirit in cash/stock combination; NWKRF also issued 1,125,000 warrants with an exercise price of $0.99.

Inner Spirit issued 15M units on the same terms as its IPO; each unit comprised of one Inner Spirit share and one-half of a common share purchase warrant, exercisable at $0.30 per share.