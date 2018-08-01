Mercury Systems +18.8% after Q4 beats, upside revenue guide

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) gains 18.8% after yesterday’s Q4 report beat EPS and revenue estimates with a 32% Y/Y revenue growth. Mixed Q1 guidance has upside revenue from $135M to $141M (consensus: $131.74M) and downside EPS from $0.32 to $0.36 (consensus: $0.37).

FY19 guidance has upside revenue of $602M to $624M (consensus: $568.86M) and in-line EPS of $1.58 to $1.76 (consensus: $1.63).

Acquisition: Mercury announced the acquisition of rugged server and storage systems company Germane Systems for $45M in cash. The acquisition is expected to be accretive to FY19 EPS.

