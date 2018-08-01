Fed maintains target range of federal funds rate

As expected, the Federal Reserves FOMC is keeping the target range for the federal funds rate at 1 3/4%-2%.

The Federal Open Market Committee notes economic activity increasing at a "strong rate," implying a rate hike may be as soon as September.

The fed still sees risks to the economic outlook as "roughly balanced."

The last fed funds rate increase was a 25 basis point boost on June 13. At that time the FOMC signaled that two more rate hikes are likely by the end of the year.

"indicators of longer-term inflation expectations are little changed, on balance," the Fed's statement said.

U.S. 10-year Treasury yield up 2.6 basis points to 2.989%.

The statement also retained language saying monetary policy stance remains "accommodative."

TLT -0.3% ; TBT +1.1% in midafternoon trading.

The next FOMC meeting is Sept. 25-26.

