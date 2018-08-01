Mercedes-Benz July U.S. sales: -20%

Mercedes-Benz (OTCPK:DDAIF) unit sales -20.1% to 23,058 units.

Mercedes brand sales were down 22.7% during the month.

Van sales were up 5.9% to 2,921 units.

Smart sales fell 43% to 103 units.

Mercedes management U.S. sales update: "July sales were impacted by a number of factors, resulting in a temporary dealer inventory shortfall relating to our changeover to model year 2019. We also experienced a mainframe outage which affected our dealers’ ability to conduct business during the busiest week of the month. The IT recovery is nearing completion, and we are working closely with our customers and dealers to help alleviate any inconvenience resulting from the model year 2019 delays. While we expect to replenish our inventory levels in the fall, these developments will likely have a negative impact on sales in the coming months."

YTD Mercedes-Benz sales -4.4% to 199,466 units.