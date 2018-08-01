Kroger launches new e-commerce platform

Kroger (KR -0.9% ) announces the launch of a new e-commerce platform called Kroger Ship in four markets.

During the first phase of Kroger Ship, customers can shop from a curated selection of 4.5K Our Brands products, which are not available anywhere else online, and more than 50K center-aisle groceries and household essentials.

The company says the service offers competitive e-commerce pricing and fast and free doorstep delivery by a package carrier on orders over $35, otherwise shipping is $4.99 per order.

The retailer anticipates quickly rolling out the ship service to additional markets over the next few months.

