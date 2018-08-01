TransCanada inspecting Keystone pipeline near South Dakota spill site

TransCanada (TRP -0.3% ) reportedly is digging up a portion of the Keystone XL pipeline in South Dakota after an inspection identified possible problems with the pipeline's coating.

TRP is conducting “standard monitoring and inspections” of an area ~15 miles north from a November 2017 crack that resulted in the spill of 407K gallons of crude oil, which the U.S. Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration says the company is performing voluntarily.

No new leaks have been reported from the 2,600-mile pipeline, says the South Dakota Department of Environment and Natural Resources.