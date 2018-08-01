Cooper-Standard +4% on Q2 results and upside 2018 revenues guidance

Cooper-Standard (CPS +4% ) revises FY18 sales guidance to $3.6B-3.7B from $3.55B-3.6B; Adjusted EBITDA Margin: 12.7%-13% ( prior 12.7%-13.3%); Capex as % of sales: 5.7% - 5.9% (prior 5.5%- 5.9%); Cash Restructuring: $35M-40M (earlier guidance of $25M-35M); effective tax reduced to 18%-22% from 20%-24%.

Sales increased 2.1% Y/Y to $928.3M primarily attributable to favorable foreign exchange, primarily in Europe and Asia, and improved volume & mix majorly in Europe; the growth was partially offset by customer reductions.

Operating margin declined ~160bps to 6.6%; adjusted EBITDA margin reduced ~90bps to 11.6%

Previously: Cooper-Standard misses by $0.35, beats on revenue (July 31)