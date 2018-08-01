Randgold says Gounkoto mine granted four-year 50% tax concession

Randgold Resources (GOLD -1.6% ) says Mali's government has granted a 50% corporate tax reduction for the next four years at its Gounkoto mine.

The company says the tax concession will see Gounkoto's mine life extended by more than five years and support development of a “super pit” which will be one of the largest opencast gold mines in Africa.

Randgold's Gounkoto and Loulo mines are located in Mali’s gold-rich south, far from the unrest caused by Islamist insurgents in the north, and produced a combined 20-plus metric tons of gold last year.