Oppeheimer sees challenging trends for e.l.f. Beauty

Oppenheimer downgrades e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) to a Perform rating from Outperform.

Analyst Rupesh Parikh's summary: "The shares are now down 30% since mid-June (vs. a 1% increase in the S&P 500), due in large part to weaker Nielsen data and, secondarily, tariff-related worries... With recent developments that include still challenging trends in the mass category and increased tariff uncertainty, we now see greater risk to Street forecasts. Given both top-line and now increasing bottom-line uncertainty, we are harder-pressed to see the case for outperformance, supporting our downgrade."

Shares of ELF are close to their 52-week low of $13.86 on today's weakness.