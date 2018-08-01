Two Federal Realty execs are moving to Urban Edge

Federal Realty Investment Trust's (FRT -1.8% ) EVP of development and president of its mixed-use division are heading to Urban Edge Properties (UE -1.3% ).

Donald Briggs, who's EVP of development at FRT, will become Urban Edge's chief operating officer.

Urban Edge's current COO, Robert Minutoli, plans to retire at year-end.

Christopher Weilminster, who was president of mixed-use division at FRT, will be president of development.

Both appointments will be effective on or before Dec. 31, 2018.

Previously: Goldman pulls bearish outlook for retail REITs (July 17)