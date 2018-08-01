Analysts see much to love in Nintendo software results

Nintendo (OTCPK:NTDOY) is up another 2.6% today and at six-week highs after software sales led it to beat earnings expectations with profits that rose 88% Y/Y.
Largely bullish analysts saw the report as backup for their Buy ratings. Nomura raised its price target, to ¥60,000 from ¥59,000, which now implies 53% upside from the close in Tokyo. Better-than-expected software volumes and gross margins are making up for Switch sales that were weakening, the firm says.
Meanwhile, Jefferies sees 64% upside. The market may have been looking for a major miss, analyst Atul Goyal says, but software sales more than doubled in a lean quarter. "Install-base growth is the key," Goyal says, and the company has "plenty of room" to beat its full-year guidance. (h/t Bloomberg)
SMBC Nikko is Neutral on shares, and says that weaker Switch sales are priced in for now but could cause concerns if the trend continues.
