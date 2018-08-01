Hi-Crush Q2 frac sand sales rose 43% Y/Y to top 3M tons, shares still -1.5%

Hi-Crush Partners (HCLP -1.5%) is lower after missing Q2 earnings estimates even while revenues surged 84% Y/Y to $248M as frac sand sales topped 3M tons in the quarter.
HCLP says Q3 sand sales of 3.03M tons was 16% higher than in Q1 and 43% above the 2.1M tons sold in the year-ago quarter.
Q2 contribution margin rose 6% Q/Q to $30.94/ton, caused primarily by the absence of non-recurring Q1 higher production costs related to reduced sales volumes as a result of Class-1 rail congestion and service issues.
For Q3, HCLP forecasts total sales volumes to increase to 3M-3.2M tons, reflecting its expectation of continued strong completions activity, with pricing continuing to improve slightly.
HCLP shares likely are weighed by weak Q2 results at Emerge Energy Services, as U.S. Silica (SLCA -3.3%) and Smart Sand (SND -3.3%) also are lower.
