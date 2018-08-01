Hi-Crush Q2 frac sand sales rose 43% Y/Y to top 3M tons, shares still -1.5%

Hi-Crush Partners (HCLP -1.5% ) is lower after missing Q2 earnings estimates even while revenues surged 84% Y/Y to $248M as frac sand sales topped 3M tons in the quarter.

HCLP says Q3 sand sales of 3.03M tons was 16% higher than in Q1 and 43% above the 2.1M tons sold in the year-ago quarter.

Q2 contribution margin rose 6% Q/Q to $30.94/ton, caused primarily by the absence of non-recurring Q1 higher production costs related to reduced sales volumes as a result of Class-1 rail congestion and service issues.

For Q3, HCLP forecasts total sales volumes to increase to 3M-3.2M tons, reflecting its expectation of continued strong completions activity, with pricing continuing to improve slightly.