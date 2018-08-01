ESRX -7.6%, CI +4.2% on report Icahn opposing deal

Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX) suddenly turns down 7.6% , and Cigna (NYSE:CI) jumps 4.2% , on a WSJ report that Carl Icahn has taken a "sizable" stake in Cigna and plans to vote against the companies' merger.

Icahn's likely to urge other holders to vote against the takeover as well, according to the report.

His stake is less than 5%, WSJ says.

