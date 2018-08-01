Tallgrass to build new Cushing-to-Louisiana pipeline, Gulf Coast terminal

Tallgrass Energy (TGE +3.6% ) unveils plans to develop a new crude oil pipeline from Cushing, Okla., to the St. James, La., refining complex, as well as a separate new export-capable liquids terminal near the mouth of the Mississippi River.

TGE says the 700-mile Seahorse Pipeline would transport as much as 800K bbl/day of oil and operate as a common grade batch system that, along with its Pony Express Pipeline, would give U.S. refiners and international markets access to “clean” barrels from five different production basins.

The proposed new Plaquemines Liquids Terminal, to be permitted for as much as 20M barrels of storage, would have the ability to fully load and unload Post-Panamax vessels and barges on multiple deepwater docks; TGE anticipates building a separate offshore pipeline extension that would offer the capability of loading very large crude carriers by Q3 2021.