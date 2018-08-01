Consolidated becomes first broadband firm to team with Philo

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) is the first communications company to team up with streaming service Philo.

The arrangement makes Philo -- a team effort launched by networks including Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA), Viacom (VIA, VIAB), AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX), Scripps Networks Interactive and A&E (DIS/Hearst) -- available to all Consolidated customers via any connected device.

Philo's 40-channel package is $16/month and includes the ability to watch up to three different devices at the same time; adding nine additional channels comes for an additional $4/month.

