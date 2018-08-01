Entergy plans sale of two nuke plants for speedy decommissioning

Entergy (ETR +0.2% ) says it plans to sell two nuclear power plants slated for closure in Massachusetts and Michigan after they are shut down.

ETR says the transfer of ownership to Holtec International will speed up decommissioning of the Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station in Massachusetts and Palisades Power Plant in Michigan; the plants are scheduled to cease operations by June 2019 and spring 2022, respectively.

Separately, ETR says it is reducing utility bills this month for more than 1M Louisiana customers after the company finished paying off debts from repairing damage done by hurricanes Katrina and Rita.

