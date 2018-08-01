Herbalife Nutrition Q2 sales up 12%; earnings down 31%; H1 cash flow up 25%; EPS guidance lowered; shares up 5% after hours

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Q2 results ($M): Net sales: 1,285.5 (+12.1%).

Net income: 94.4 (-31.4%); non-GAAP net income: 119.5 (-7.4%); EPS: 0.62 (-23.5%); non-GAAP EPS: 0.80 (+5.3%); cash flow ops (6 mo.): 344.9 (+24.5%).

Volume points by region (NYSE:M): North America: 336.4 (+18.4%); EMEA: 319.5 (12.7%); Asia Pacific: 302.8 (+9.7%); Mexico: 237.1 (+3.6%); South & Central America: 136.3 (-0.9%); China: 196.1 (+27.4%); Total: 1,528.2 (+12.0%).

2018 guidance: Volume point growth: 6.0 - 9.0% from 3.0 - 7.0%; net sales growth: 8.3 - 12.3% from 9.0 - 13.0%; EPS: $1.95 - 2.15 from $1.98 - 2.18; non-GAAP EPS: $2.60 - 2.80 from $2.53 - 2.73.

Q3 guidance: Volume point growth: 8.5 - 12.5%; net sales growth: 9.0 - 14.0%; EPS: $0.40 - 0.50; non-GAAP EPS: $0.58 - 0.68.