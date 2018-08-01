Chesapeake Energy still -6%, hit by low EBITDA and high capital expenses

Chesapeake Energy (CHK -5.8% ) maintains its sharp losses on the day following disappointing Q2 results, as EBITDA of $536M came in below analyst expectations of $566M.

Also, CHK's Q2 capital expenses fell 11% to $595M but overshot market expectations of $563M at a time when investors are pushing oil producers to increase production at lower costs.

“Given the combination of less EBITDA and higher capital expenditure versus Street expectations, we wouldn’t be surprised if the stock faced some near-term pressure,” Simmons analysts say.

SunTrust analysts keep their Buy rating on CHK with a $6 stock target, believing the company's finances "could improve soon if the upcoming borrowing base redetermination/senior notes refinance are successful."

Before today, CHK shares had surged 61% since May 2, while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF gained 4.7%.