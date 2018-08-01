Sharp drop for Wynn Resorts after earnings disappoint

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) slides after missing on both lines of its Q2 report.

Adjusted property EBITDA increased 11% to $476.4M during the quarter. Adjusted EBITDA doubled at Wynn Palace compared to a year ago, but fell off at Wynn Macau and Las Vegas operations.

Revenue gains of $291.8M came broadly from Wynn Palace ($213.5M), Wynn Macau ($65.5M) and Las Vegas ($12.8M).

Adjusted net income rose to $1.53 per share vs. $1.26 a year ago, but came in well-short of the $1.92 consensus estimate.

Shares of Wynn are down 9.5% in after hours trading.

