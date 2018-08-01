Realty Income boosts FFO and acquisitions forecast for year

Realty Income (NYSE:O) boosts 2018 adjusted FFO per share guidance to $3.16-$3.21 from its previous range of $3.14-$3.20.

It's also increasing 2018 acquisitions guidance to about $1.75B from its previous range of $1.0B-$1.5B

Q2 adjusted FFO per share of 80 cents exceeds consensus by a penny and compares with 76 cents from a year ago.

Revenue rose 9.6% to $328.9M.

During the quarter, same-store rents on 4,731 properties under lease increased 1.0% to $272.6M vs. $270.0M for the same quarter in 2017.

Realty Income invested $347.0M in 190 new properties and properties under development or expansion, located in 24 states during the quarter; it sold 26 properties for $33.7M, with a gain on sales of $7.8M, compared with 15 properties sold for $12.8M, with a gain on sales of $2.8M, during the same quarter in 2017.

