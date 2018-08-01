Energy Transfer expects some Rover pipeline restoration by end of August

Energy Transfer Partners (NYSE:ETP) expects to restore land over several sections of its Rover natural gas pipeline from Ohio to Michigan by the end of August, it says in a filing with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, bringing the project closer to full completion.

After Rover took longer than expected to restore land around some pipeline sections, FERC said in June that its review of future in-service requests would "depend, in part, on a demonstration of Rover's commitment to satisfactory restoration of construction areas and workspaces."

ETP originally planned to complete Rover last November but since starting construction in March 2017, it has received several notices of violation in Ohio and other states, some prompting temporary stop-work orders from both U.S. and state regulators.