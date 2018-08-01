Tesla reaffirms profitability, production targets

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) says it expects to produce 50K to 55K Model 3s in Q3. The company says it continues to see "strong" Model 3 demand, despite little selling efforts. "Demand will accelerate even further once we offer leases, less expensive variants, and orders outside of North America," promises the EV automaker. On the production side, Tesla is aiming for 6K Model 3s per week by late August.

The company says it produced 53,339 vehicles in Q2 and delivered 22,319 Model S and Model X vehicles and 18,449 Model 3 vehicles, totaling 40,768 deliveries.

Non-GAAP automotive margin ex-ZEV credits came in at 21.0% in Q2 vs. 16.0% expected by analysts and 18.8% in Q1. Model 3 gross margins turned "slightly positive" in Q2 and the company expects around a 15% Model 3 margin in Q3.

The target of delivering 100K Model S and Model X vehicles this year remains in place.

Capex spending in 2018 is expected to be below $2.5B.

Tesla sees positive GAAP net income and positive cash flow in Q3 and Q4.

At the end of Q2, Tesla says it was sitting on $2.2B in cash, a balance that is expected to grow in Q3 and Q4. Tesla still expects to achieve GAAP profitability in the next two quarters and sustain profits in the future absent a severe force majeure or economic downturn.

