FireEye -2% after Q2 beats, in-line guide

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) drops 2% aftermarket on Q2 results that beat EPS and revenue estimates with revenue up 6% on the year. In-line Q3 guidance has revenue of $206M to $210M (consensus: $208.13M) and EPS of $0.01 to $0.03 (consensus: $0.02). Billings expected from $210M to $220M.

In-line FY18 guidance has revenue from $820M to $830M (consensus: $826.05M) and EPS of $0 to $0.04 (consensus: $0.02). Billings expected from $825M to $845M.

Q2 billings were up 13% Y/Y to $196M. Recurring revenue grew 12% to $522M. Non-GAAP gross margin was 75% of revenue (up 1 percentage point), and operating margin was 2% of revenue, up from -1%. Cash flow from operations was -$0.7M, at the high end of the guidance range of -$15M to break even.

Earnings call is scheduled for 5 PM Eastern with a webcast available here.

