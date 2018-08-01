Fitbit +3% as Q2 not as bad as feared

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) is up 3% after hours following Q2 revenues that beat expectations despite a double-digit drop-off and a better loss than expected.

Revenues fell off 15.3%, but the drop was mitigated by a big increase in Asia Pacific.

Meanwhile, Versa devices sold out in the quarter, Fitbit says, and smartwatch revenue grew to 55%. Devices from the past year made up 59% of revenue.

Overall, the company sold 2.7M wearables and average selling price was up 6% Y/Y to $106, with smartwatches boosting the mix.

Revenue by region: United States, $182.45M (down 8.4%); Americas ex-U.S., $15.84M (down 35.1%); EMEA, $65.97M (down 39.3%); APAC, $35.1M (up 66.4%).

For Q3 it expects revenues to decline 3% to $370M-$390M, but a return to growth in EMEA, along with EPS in the range of -$0.02 to $0.01. Excluding tax refund payments, free cash flow should be -$30M.

For the full year, it reiterates revenue guidance for $1.5B; improvement in the revenue decline from tracker devices and additional supply of Versa; and free cash flow of about -$20M.

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

