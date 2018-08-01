Square slips in after-market action post Q2 report

Square (NYSE:SQ) reports Q2 total net revenue $815M vs. $669M in Q1 and up 48% from Q2 2017; adjusted EPS was 13 cents, up 6 cents from a year ago and exceeding consensus by a penny.

The fintech company boosts total net revenue for the year to $3.19B-$3.22B compared with its prior view of $3.03B-$3.09B. It reaffirmed its previous guidance for year adjusted EPS and adjusted EBITDA.

Q2 net loss per share 1 cent vs. loss of 4 cents a year ago; in the recent quarter, non-recurring acquisition-related costs negatively affected net loss per share by 1 cent.

Square -2.5% in after-hours trading.

Gross payment volume rose 30% Y/Y to $21.4B.

Adjusted EBITDA was $68M compared with $36M a year earlier.

Transaction-based revenue was $625M, up 30% Y/Y.

Subscription and services-based revenue was $134M on a GAAP basis, up 127% Y/Y.

In June 2018, Cash App customers spent $250M with Cash Card, almost tripling since Dec. 2017, and representing about $3B on an annualized basis.

Source: Press Release

Previously: Square beats by $0.01, beats on revenue (Aug. 1)