Yum China +2% after profit beat

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) is up 1.85% after slipping past consensus profit estimates with its Q2 report.

Same-store sales declined 1% Y/Y on a constant currency basis, with flat same-store sales at KFC and a 4% decrease at Pizza Hut factoring in.

Operating profit was up 13% to $193M as a 10% increase for the KFC business offset a drop with Pizza Hut.

The company opened 164 new restaurants during the quarter to bring its total store count to 8,198 across more than 1,200 cities in China.

