U.S. Steel +2% following strong Q2 earnings beat, higher full-year outlook

U.S. Steel (NYSE:X) +1.9% after-hours as it easily beats Q2 earnings expectations on a 15% Y/Y revenue increase and increases EBITDA guidance.

The company reports Q2 adjusted EBITDA of $451M vs. prior guidance of $400M, guides Q3 to expected adjusted EBITDA of ~$525M and increases FY 2018 adjusted EBITDA guidance to $1.85B-$1.9B from prior guidance of $1.7B-$1.8B.

X says Q3 flat-rolled steel shipments rose 3.5% Y/Y to 2.58M net tons, and expects results to continue to improve as more of its adjustable contract and spot shipments realize the benefit of Q2 increases in index prices.

The company expects results for its European segment to be lower in Q3, primarily due to planned outages that coincide with normal seasonal customer demand patterns.